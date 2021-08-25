Shock as bandits kill two military officers, abduct one inside NDA •Founding fathers didn’t establish NDA for bandits to take over —ACF

IT was shocking on Tuesday as bandits, in the early hours of the day, breached security and stormed the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) located at Afaka in Kaduna State, killed two officers, abducted one other and left two others injured.

Security has, however, been beefed up in Mando as a result of the development as the authorities stated that none of the cadets was abducted by the bandits.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Lieutenant-Commodore Wulah and Flight-Lieutenant C.M. Okoronwo were shot dead, while Major Datong was abducted.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), reacting to the development, said the founding fathers of Nigeria did not establish the NDA for bandits to take over.

It…