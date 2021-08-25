Teaching parents to plan for their children’s future

A review of Tunde Olaosebikan’s book, My Dad cares Better than yours by Yetunde Abayomi.

Parents, especially fathers, have important roles to play in helping their children fulfil their dreams.

Such is the case of Tommy and Ladsen’s fathers in the book,”My Daddy cares Better than yours,” written by Olaosebikan Olamiposi.

The book highlights the efforts of both fathers in securing the future of their children.

Tommy, a 10-year-old boy, and Ladsen, also 10 but a girl, were born the same day.

They are best of friends and attend the same primary school.

Both are very brilliant and do win all the prizes in their class.

When both children clocked 10 years, their parents celebrated their…