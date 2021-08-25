US rapper Kanye West files papers to change his name to ‘Ye,’ says he was inspired by the Bible

American rapper, Kanye West, has filed court papers to have his name legally changed to Ye, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Wednesday. A lawyer for the rapper filed a petition to change Kanye’s name from his birth name of Kanye Omari West to Ye. Kanye, 44, cited ‘personal’ reasons behind his decision to […]

