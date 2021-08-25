When Professor Remi Raji mentored Ebedi residents

The Ebedi International Writers Residency in Iseyin, Oyo State has continued to give writers across the world the opportunity to spend six weeks in a serene environment in Iseyin community in order to focus on their writings.

While the writers also work with select secondary school students in the community, they also get the chance to be mentored by well-established writers and academics.

Just last Saturday, a professor of English from the University of Ibadan, Remi Raji, was at the residency to mentor the residents.

The residents, Hussaina Sufyan Ahmed, from Kaduna; Olaoluwa Oni, who came from the United States of America for the residency; Rachidatou Alfagani from Togo and Haneefah…