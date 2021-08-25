Why Unilag VC won our Man of Year Award, says Afrikanwatch

An international online investigative publishing outfit, Afrikanwatch Network Communications has explained why the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe won her 2021 Man of the Year award.

Ogundipe was conferred with the award, on Saturday, August 21 at the awards and annual lecture of the publishing outfit held at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos.

Ogundipe chaired the event and was honoured alongside other eminent Nigerians including the Deputy Senate President, Mr Ovie Omo-Agege, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Chairman of Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, Chairman of…