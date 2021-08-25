Will MOWCA make or break Nigeria’s quest for IMO seat?

With a seat at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the 25-member Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa (MOWCA) group is expected to pull strings for its members aspiring to be elected into IMO council’s seats later in the year. However, recent happening at MOWCA may be proving otherwise, writes TOLA ADENUBI.

ESTABLISHED in May 1975 (Charter of Abidjan) as the Ministerial Conference of West and Central African States on Maritime Transport (MINCONMAR), the organisation changed its name to the Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa (MOWCA) as part of reforms adopted by the General Assembly of Ministers of Transport, at an extraordinary session of the…