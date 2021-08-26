Dana Air, CSO cling security consciousness awards

Dana Air and its Chief Security Officer (CSO) ,Mr Edwin Ossai have been awarded Best Security Conscious Airline and Best Security Conscious Chief Security Officer at a Security Conference and Awards ceremony organized by International Institute of Professional Security (IIPS) in Abuja.

According to the Director-General of the Institute, Dr Tony Ofoyetan, the airline got the award based on the awesome efforts in ensuring passenger safety and comfort over the years in the Nigerian airspace.

“In recognition of Dana Air’s safety and security record, and the efforts of her Chief Security Officer, Mr Edwin Ossai, the institute is giving an award of excellence as the Best Security Conscious…