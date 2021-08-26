Ekiti varsity alumni gives scholarship to students

THE 1984 alumni set of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI), has offered scholarship awards to two students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The beneficiaries, Adewole Deborah (Economics) and Ajayi Rhoda (Biology), were awarded a cheque of N100,000 each to support them school fees, books and accommodation for the academic session.

The alumni, who graduated from the school when it was a College of Education before it was a upgraded to a university last year by the administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi, said the scholarship award would be done every year to help the students meet up with their financial obligations in the…