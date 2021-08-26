Gunmen rob ATM inside Rivers university

Gunmen dressed in police uniform have reportedly robbed an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) belonging to Polaris Bank located at the motor park in Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

The incident, our reporter gathered, happened at about 3am on Wednesday with reports saying that the gunmen carried out the operation successfully without any resistance from the security operatives stationed at the school’s Main Gate.

According to eyewitness reports, the gunmen dressed in Nigerian Police uniform ordered the school security personnel on duty to open the gate. From there, the armed men went straight to the Polaris Bank, tied up the shuttle drivers who slept at the park as well…