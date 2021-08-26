JAMB prospective candidates get free NIN registration in Lagos

FOLLOWING difficulties encountered by prospective candidates for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board examination (JAMB) in registering for the National Identification Number (NIN) which is a mandatory requirement for the examination, DamDap Global Investment Limited, in conjunction with the office of the traditional ruler of Otumara community in the Lagos Mainland Local Government has facilitated NIN Registration exercise for 500 prospective JAMB candidates and secondary school leavers in the district.

The three-day NIN registration exercise, according to the director of DamDap Global Investment Limited, Mr Fred Idinye, started on Friday, August 20 and ended on Sunday, August…