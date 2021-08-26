Nassarawa electoral secretary abducted | Tribune Online

The Nigeria Police Command in Nasarawa State has confirmed the abduction of Mohammed Abubakar-Opu, Secretary, Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC).

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, the abduction was lodged at the C-Division of the Command in Lafia about 1.45 a.m. on August 25.

“The complaint said that unknown gunmen numbering no fewer than five abducted the secretary in his residence at Bakin Rijiya village, on Lafia-Shendam Road, Nasarawa State, on August 24 around 11.30 p.m.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Adesina Soyemi, immediately led a detachment of police personnel comprising men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Police…