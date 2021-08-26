Over 2,500 Emirates customers enjoy enhanced travel experience

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has announced a special “Mile-A-Minute” offer in which members can register to earn up to 5,000 miles during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai.

This is just as the airline has announced that over 2,500 Emirates customers had enhanced their travel experience by adding innovative home check-in services to their bookings in July.

The airline’s popular service enables passengers departing from Dubai to quickly and efficiently complete the check-in process in the comfort of their home and enjoy a swift and smooth journey through the airport.

The “Mile-A-Minute” offer comes as Emirates’ home and hub,…