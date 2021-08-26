Pawpaw seed works better as worm expeller than its leaves, stem — Experts

It is generally held that worm infestations are the most commonly encountered infections in man, with millions of people infected globally. When an individual is infected, the person excretes faeces infected with eggs of worms, thereby contaminating the soil.

Worm resides in the intestinal tract and other tissues of the host’s body, with symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, itching around the anus, weight loss, tiredness and diarrhoea. Its invasion could result into cases of anaemia, pneumonia, and malnutrition.

Although the worm invasion is not known to be lethal as compared to other infections, they are thought to be recurrent among poor people living in poor sanitary conditions…