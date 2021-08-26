Plateau crisis: Okowa dispatches buses to evacuate Delta students from Jos

Delta State government, on Thursday, dispatched three buses with police escort to Plateau State to evacuate students of the state origin in Jos, the state capital.

This followed the renewed crisis and security concerns in the north-central state of which 36 persons were killed, on Wednesday, by Fulani militia.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Student’s Affairs, Comrade Jerry Ehiwario, the governor said that the evacuation exercise commenced, on Thursday, August 26, adding that the lives of Delta students were very dear to the state.

“When we heard about the incident in Jos, i wrote to the governor, informing him on the need to evacuate students of Delta…