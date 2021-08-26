Presidency accuses Ortom of stirring up hatred using Rwanda-Hutu language

The Presidency on Wednesday attacked Governor Sam Ortom of Benue State, saying he has no principles for changing parties depending on where the wind blows him.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), compared Ortom’s rhetorics to what led to the hatred and massacre of Hutus in Rwanda.

The Presidency accused the governor of playing ethnic politics to shore up his sinking political fortunes.

It said Benue people will have an opportunity to elect a new governor in 2023 who it stated will restore the state to greatness.

The statement read: “Governor Samuel Ortom has few political principles. We can see this from the fact that he has…