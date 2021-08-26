Reps warn PPPRA against sabotage of ongoing probe of under-recovery expenditure

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, vowed not to be cowed in its quest to ascertain the actual volume of premium motor spirit (PMS) and other petroleum products in the country.

Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke, issued the notice during the ongoing interactive session on the 2020-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

Hon. Faleke who frowned at the failure of the PPPRA Executive Secretary, Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, to appear as scheduled, threatened that the committee will activate relevant sections of the constitution to compel his appearance.

He said: “We write you to appear before us today. You were here two days ago. And…