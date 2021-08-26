Six days with Kumuyi: The world at his feet

It has been claimed that an archetypal Nigerian politician’s perfect pastime is preying on poor people in their milling millions. When he invites the manacled, malleable and mesmerised masses to the campaign grounds, all the politician offers is a table of yet more death-dressed promises that drug his listeners to buy into his boast that could construct concrete castles in the air.

Opiated, ossified and overpowered, the citizens believe him and cede their loyalty to the vote-hunting orator: their world is trapped in the man’s bottomless pocket. Now, it isn’t inconsiderate to put a good number of some of our religious leaders in the same cage as those politicians, given the cognate…