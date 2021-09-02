Ooni appeals to resident doctors to call off strike

Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II on Thursday charged the striking resident doctors to call off their strike in the interest of other Nigerians.

The Royal father who made the charge at the inauguration of South-West Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Health Care delivery by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), also appealed to the Federal Government to give a listening ear to the plights of the resident doctors and respond promptly to their demands.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, however, assured that the Federal government would have a meeting with the striking…