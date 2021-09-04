FG enrols over 600,000 Pupils for school feeding in Borno

No fewer than 600,000 pupils are to benefit from the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) in Borno State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq disclosed this at a high-level engagement session with the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum and officials of the State Government.

Umar Farouq stated that the school feeding program which provides one free meal to over 9 million pupils in primary schools across the nation will soon be increased to cater to more children as soon as the ongoing enumeration exercise is concluded nationwide.

“I am pleased to inform you that we have commenced deployment of…