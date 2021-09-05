Sowore, victim of circumstance, drove into the kidnapping scene ― Police

The Edo State Police Command on Sunday shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the Saturday killing of Felix Olajide Sowore, younger brother of the convener of Revolution Now, Omoyele Sowore, by persons suspected to be kidnappers.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Bello Kontongs, who gave the clarification at a press briefing in Benin City, said that the younger Sowore was not an occupant of the bus from which five persons were kidnapped.

According to him, Sowore was driving from Okada to Benin City, when he ran into the suspected kidnappers who were shooting at the commercial bus which broke down on Friday night and the occupants had to find somewhere else to sleep.