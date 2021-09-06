Take advantage of our diversification efforts, Buhari tells insurance coys

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Insurance firms in the country to take advantage of ongoing efforts by the federal government to grow the non-oil sector of the economy through innovation.

He made the call while speaking virtually at the opening ceremony of the 47th African Insurance Organization (AIO) Conference and Annual General Assembly on Monday.

The president commended their role in encouraging medical practitioners to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

He said the Insurance sector will play a vital role in the diversification of the economy by bringing “necessary stability, economic sustainability, revenue generation, job creation and financial inclusiveness.’’

