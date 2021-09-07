Crisis brews over Ohanaeze Ndigbo title in Ondo

A fresh crisis is brewing in the Akure community of Ondo State, over the appointment and installation of a new leader of the Igbo community in Ondo State by the traditional of Akure Kingdom, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

The Igbo community under the auspices of Association of Ndieze in Diaspora, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ondo State chapter, on Tuesday, kicked against the appointment of a new leader for them and called on Oba Aladelusi to withdraw the appointment of the leader, Mr Titus Umenweke.

The group in a statement jointly signed by High Chief (Sir) Cyril Anyaku, Onowu of Ndigbo, and Chief Ikechukwu Anoliefo, Secretary of the association, rejected the alleged…