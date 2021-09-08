FG approves 5G internet connectivity spectrum for Nigeria

Federal Government has approved the National Policy on Fifth Generation (5G) Network for Nigeria.

Dr Femi Adeluyi, Technical Assistant on Information Technology to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adeluyi said in a statement that the 5G policy implementation would take immediate effect.

He explained that the national policy took a period of two years to develop because of the need for extensive stakeholders’ engagement and the need to ensure adequate public awareness and sensitisation.

He added that the stakeholders’ engagement was thorough and multi-sectorial in nature, adding that it also took into account the…