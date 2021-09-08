Understanding power of poetry for societal expressions

A review of Muyiwa Adesokun’s The Taxi Driver and Other Poems by Onome Onwah.

PoETRY has been one of the oldest and very popular forms of literary expression. One of its major attractions is its ability to use language colourfully through rich imagery and symbol to pass across messages that touch deep in the souls of those who read it.

Muyiwa Adesokun uses his poems to express many of the feelings of Nigerians and, indeed, many others with similar realities, therefore, raising issues for social conversations.

Adesokun, in his collection of poetry, The Taxi Driver and other poems, does a good job in somewhat using popular scenarios in Lagos and Nigeria at large to talk about social issues,…