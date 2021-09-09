Buhari mourns Emir of Kontagora

Emir of Kontagora, Saidu Namaska
Emir of Kontagora

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Saidu Umaru Namaska as “another great loss of one of the longest-serving and most revered traditional rulers in the country.”

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity) on Thursday, President Buhari said, “the death of Namaska is indeed the end of an era, having ruled for 47 years, making him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Nigeria.

“Saidu Namaska was a decent traditional ruler who had brought dignity and respect to the throne during his 47 years reign. He devoted himself to the service of his people and…



