Dame Okowa defrays N7.8m patients’ bills in Asaba

Respite has come on the way of 27 patients in two major hospitals in Asaba, Delta State capital when the wife of the Delta State Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, defrayed their hospital bills totalling N7,852,000.

The gesture was part of activities marking the 2021 International Day of Charity in Delta State in line with her pet programme 05 initiative.

The beneficiaries include 22 patients at the federal medical centre who got N7 million and five indigent others at the Specialist hospital who were stranded as a result of the inability to pay their bills.

The five beneficiaries are Stanley Akpuze, Benedict Olumma, Tony Isichei, Abela Okonkwo and Chiemerie Chukwu.

The governor’s wife who was…