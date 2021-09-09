Don points to children as ‘deliverers’ for sustainable environment

There is need for a paradigm shift in people’s attitude towards the environment, our value system must change, and children must be vanguards of the new movement prepared to take over. And for this to happen, grooming of children in this regard must begin from the homes.

This was the submission of the Dean of the Faculty of Public Health, Prof Godson Ana, while delivering the recent 499th inaugural lecture of the University of Ibadan, titled: “Nature’s Blanket and God’s Heritage in Dis(X)tress: Who’s the deliverer?”

Ana said, “Environmentally informed, equipped and nurtured children beget a safe, balanced and sustainable world.”

The professor in the Department of…