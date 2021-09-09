‘In Osun, artisans, workers in chemical industries risk infertility’

Although causes of male infertility are multifactorial, occupational hazards may be a contributory factor to infertility in artisans, workers in chemical-related industries and businessmen in Osun State, a study has said.

Experts, in a study of men investigated for infertility in Osun State, said these occupations may predispose men in these professions to hormonal disorder arising from workplace exposure to toxins that can impact negatively on male fertility.

This study conducted between February 2017 and July 2019 involved 319 men, aged 21 to 60 years, undergoing infertility treatment at six centres in Osun State, including Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital…