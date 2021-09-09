Okorocha offers NUJ 59 scholarship awards for indigent Nigerians

Chairman, Rochas foundation, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has offered 59 slots to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abuja Council, to select indigents Nigerians, who will benefit from the scholarship programme, to mark his 59th birthday come September 22, 2021.

He said this, to reporters in Abuja as part of programme, to kick-start the celebration of his 59th birthday.

Okoroccha said he believes that when Nigerians of means reach out to the needy, they would promote national cohesion peace and stability.

“I am 59 years old I want to offer 59 scholerships to your Council. It is your duty now to pick any of these poor children, orphans to be part of these 59 given to your council as a…