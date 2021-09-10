Anambra gets new Police Commissioner

The Anambra State Police Command has gotten a new Commissioner of Police. He is CP Tony Olofu.

He replaced former CP Chris Owolabi.

TribuneOnline gathered that CP Tony Olofu was born on 24th October, 1963 in Benue State and hails from Apa, Local Government Area of the state.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSC) degree in Sociology from the University of Jos.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet Assistant superintendent of police (ASP), on 3rd March,1990.

Sequel to successful completion of Training at POLAC, Kano, he has served as Commander 25 Police Mobile Training PMF Azumini, Divisional Police Officer, Garki, Abuja.

As an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), he served…