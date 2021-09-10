Center of excellence for developing improved seed launched in Kenya

A new centre to champion the development of improved quality, high-yielding seeds for various crop varieties in Africa with the goal of boosting agricultural productivity has been launched.

The Center of Excellence for Seed Systems in Africa (CESSA) was unveiled at the ongoing Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRF) 2021 Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

The centre will begin operations in 2022, supporting governments, the private sector and development partners to deliver modern, effective and resilient seed systems that serve African farmers better.

AGRA’s Deputy Vice President for Program Innovations and Delivery, Dr George Bigirwa said the centre will strengthen the seed value chain,…