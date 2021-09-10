Mr Eazi sets up Zagadat Capital, invests in PawaPay’s $9m seed funding

Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, is contributing to the African technology economy by investing in its growth.

This is evident in his establishment of Zagadat Capital, which recently invested in PawaPay, a company that aids people send and receive money internationally. This investment was done in partnership with UK-based fund 88mph who co-led the round with China-based MSA capital, Kepple ventures and Vunani capital.

According to Mr Eazi, his major drive is to be an investor hugely focused on Africa and taking advantage of familiarity with the landscape, investment needs and problem profile of Africa.

“We believe that mobile money-focused fintech is not just one of the…