Wike inaugurates four-man Rivers tax appeal commission

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has charged members of the State’s Tax Appeal Commission to enshrine a new culture in which taxable persons and entities comply with the relevant tax laws in the state without hesitation.

The governor gave the charge shortly after swearing-in the Rivers State Body of Tax Appeal Commissioners at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

Commissioners sworn in by the governor included Justice Bennett Eke Ugbari (rtd), who will serve as the chairman, Edwin Krukrubo, Owhonda Ihekwoaba Nobel and Mrs Gift Sovins as commissioners.

He explained that they should focus on dealing with complaints arising from those who do not want to pay their taxes, while also…