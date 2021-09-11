Abia ALGON removes chairman, pledges loyalty to state administration

The Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Abia State Chapter, Michael Ibe Nwoke, has been removed by his colleagues.

The removal notice which was contained in a press statement signed by the other 16 LG Chairmen of the State, cited “unwholesome activities” and issuing “provocatively distasteful” statements on behalf of the LG Chairmen “without the recourse, approval, and authority from the 16 Local Government Chairmen”.

They further emphasised that such statements could “ignite disharmonious and acrimonious relationship within the polity”.

The statement in full read:

“The Local Government Councils in the State are playing their legal roles and…