Auchi poly student commits suicide, wills mobile phone to girlfriend

A 23-year-old student of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, Solomon Oboh, has committed suicide.

Tribune Online gathered that the late Oboh, a National Diploma, ND 1 student of Public Administration, was found dangling in his room on Friday night.

The suicide victim an account noted, had been in the class earlier day, when he had some not too nice experience, as he felt humiliated for his inability to spell the words, “computer technology” correctly in the presence of his classmates.

Another source added that Oboh left a terse suicide note behind, without disclosing the full content of the message

The source, who pleaded anonymity, added that the deceased instructed that his…