Bankers’ Committee orders closure of all banks in Minna

The Bankers’ Committee has allegedly ordered all Deposit Money Banks in Minna, Niger State’s capital, to shut down both their branches and ATMs to customers effective from 10th September 2021 until further notice.

This was contained in a communique issued by the committee after a meeting held at the CBN office in Minna on Tuesday 9th September.

The directive was said to have been in reaction to the closure of commercial banks in Minna and the 3-day notice served to the other commercial outlets such as eateries , AEDC, among others over alleged bogus “tax liability claims by the Niger State Internal Revenue Service.”

In the communique, the committee was said to have requested the…