CBN denies plans to convert currencies in domiciliary accounts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Saturday said it has no plans to convert foreign currencies in the domiciliary accounts of Nigerians in banks. In a statement issued by its Director of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwasinobi, the apex bank denied issuing any circular to the effect that it would do such a thing. The […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

