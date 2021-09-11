Edo police rescue five kidnapped victims, arrest two suspects

Men of the Edo State Police Command on Friday evening rescued five kidnapped victims and arrested two suspects in connection with the crime, in addition to recovering arms and ammunition from the suspects.

In a press statement endorsed by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bello Kontongs, on Saturday morning, the operatives, acting on a tip-off that some hoodlums, suspected to be kidnappers, had accosted a vehicle conveying corpse from Lagos to Imo State around Ute River, Benin-Lagos bypass, where they Kidnapped three occupants of the vehicle, they moved into action.

“On receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Egba division, SP John O….