I have heartburn – Tribune Online

I usually have a burning sensation up my chest when lying down especially after eating. The doctor I saw diagnosed my condition as Heartburn. Although the pain normally gets better after taking some antacids, it usually keeps me from sleeping well. Kindly let me know what else to do so I can have more relief.

Akpan (by SMS)

Heartburn occurs when acid that’s usually in your stomach starts to come up into your oesophagus (the tube between your mouth and stomach) and sometimes into your mouth. The acid in your stomach is meant to dissolve foods and nutrients — and your stomach lining is strong enough so it’s not affected by the acid. However, the lining of the oesophagus doesn’t…