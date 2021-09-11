Kano govt checkmates movement of bandits, bans sales, rents of houses

Kano State government, in its effort to checkmate the movement of bandits fleeing from other states into its towns, has directed that no landed property (house or land) should be rented out or sold to any individual or group without prior due reference to and clearance by the district head or his accredited representatives.

This was just as the directive cautioned land agents not to violate the directive, and urged them to comply with it, adding that non-compliance would be construed as deliberate and calculated connivance and collaboration with criminal elements to subvert the prevailing peace and security in the state.

In a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the state government,…