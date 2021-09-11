Rivers to open Judicial Institute for training of magistrates, judges

The Rivers State Government has hinted on the establishment of a National Judicial Institute for the training of magistrates and judges in the country.

This the state is optimistic would make Rivers State become a centre for such training.

The State Governor, Nyesom Wike said this would become possible when the foundation stone for the institute would be laid during the next round of inauguration of projects in the state.

He gave the hint while speaking to journalists shortly after inspecting the Rumuola and G.R.A Junction flyovers, and the Ezimgbu Link Road in Port Harcourt, the State capital on Saturday.

The governor pointed out that the State Executive Council would soon meet to determine…