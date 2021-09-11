Skin cream abuse exposes women to cancer, damages natural hair —Expert

Omidiora Oluwatosin, a dermatologist and hair care specialist, is the Director of Splendor Natural Glams, which has been at the vanguard of campaign against abuse of skin and hair creams in Nigeria. She speaks with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI on ways to curtail the ugly trend of skin and hair cream abuse in the country, among others.

AS someone who specialises in hair care, how does hair styling crystalises the beauty of a woman?

As we all know that the hair of a woman is her crown, it has to be kept clean and beautifully gorgeous. Hairstyling gives additional beauty to a woman, and makes her look extraordinarily confident. The truth remains that if you want to be a stunning woman, you should…