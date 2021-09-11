Weaseleon raises the bar with ‘Oh Ye’

Promising music act, Peter Amamchukwu, popularly known as Weaseleon, is not living any stone unturned to be noticed in the industry as he is making all efforts to showcase his musical talent in all ramifications.

Weaseleon, as he is fondly called by many, is in the news again, though on a good note following his plans to thrill his fans and make a wave in the industry with his new work.

According to the act, which is signed under Doorway Entertainment music label, the new song is entitled, “Oh Ye”, adding that the marketing team, Level Up media and Entertainment (LUME) of the new project, are set to spread out the work to the delight of people.

He also noted that the song, which was…