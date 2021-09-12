700 SMEs benefit capacity enhancement at maiden Ibadan SME bootcamp 

About 700 small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) have participated in the first edition of the Ibadan SME Bootcamp.

The Ibadan SME bootcamp is a fall out of the Lagos SME Bootcamp Initiative.

Participants who attended the Ibadan event included student entrepreneurs and MSMEs from multiple sectors in Oyo State and its environs.

“We could not believe our eyes when we saw the turn up of Ibadan entrepreneurs, this is the biggest event we’ve ever hosted,” said Ayo Bankole Akintujoye, convener of the Ibadan SME Bootcamp.

The bootcamp had an array of speakers from both the public and private sectors including Hon. Akin Alabi, Founder of Nairabet and author of the bestselling books, Small…