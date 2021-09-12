Adesina premieres movie, ‘Oju’ in Ibadan

Popular movie producer and director Abiola Paul Adesina has premiered his much-anticipated movie entitled, ‘Oju’ (eye of the deity) from the stables of Slate 1 Films Production.

The grand premiere was held recently at the Theatre Arts Department, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The movie premiere witnessed the attendance of ace actors and actresses, musicians, socialites, and stakeholders in the industry, while it also witnessed the traditional performance, red carpet, and music.

“Oju “ which makes the rounds on social media is a movie spotlighting the era in Africa in the 1990s when human sacrifice was rampant.

According to Adesina, the movie is about a…