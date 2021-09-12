Age-long communal crisis: Offa rejects boundary demarcation with Erin Ile

Sons and daughters of the ancient town of Offa, Kwara State under the umbrella association of the Offa Descendants’ Union (ODU) at the weekend kicked against the Unity Road constructed by the immediate past adminstration in the state.

The Unity Road was meant to serve as boundary between Offa and Erin Ile towns.

Tribune Online recalled that the two neighbouring towns had been involved in a seemingly intractable communal crisis that had persisted till date.

Speaking with journalists in Offa, some elders of the town, led by Retired Justice Olabanji Orilonise, on behalf of people of the ancient town, rejected the boundary demarcation between the two towns, claiming that it is a violation…