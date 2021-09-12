Anatomists urge FG to support review of medical curriculum

Medical practitioners under the aegis of the Anatomical Society of Nigeria (ASN) have called on the federal government to support the review of the academic curriculum for medical practices in the country to check obsolete practices.

Speaking at the 17th annual scientific conference and general meeting of the association in Ilorin, its acting president, Dr. Olugbenga Ayannuga, said that, “the truth is what people are trained within the 1950s will not work today”.

Dr. Ayannuga, who is an associate professor of Anatomy with the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife in Osun state, also said that Nigeria must re-jig its medical academic curriculum in such a way that graduates are very…