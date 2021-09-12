BBNaija house broke, restored my faith —Angel

Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate Angel Smith has revealed that the BBNaija house has broken and restored her faith.

The 21-year old shared this feeling during her Secret Diary Room session, which is exclusive to The Buzz on Showmax.

During the secret diary room session in the most recent episode of The Buzz, Angel expressed shock that she was still in the BBNaija house.

“I guess I’m shocked that I’m still here and I actually haven’t processed it,” she shared.

Continuing, Angel said, “This house has broken my faith and restored my faith every time I want to give up on faith.”

Despite a few run-ins with a couple of her fellow housemates, Angel has emerged as one of the more…