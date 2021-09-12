Buhari quoted out of context on being ‘careful’ remark ― Presidency

The Presidency Sunday posited that President Mohammadu Buhari was quoted out of context over his remark during his recent working visit to Imo state.

A viral video clip had emerged where the president says: ‘‘Governor of Imo State, I cannot thank you enough, but I will be careful with your future invitations.’’

But the Presidency believes that the statement has been misconstrued causing it to write a rebuttal in which it clarified the context.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said the Presidency had observed that President Buhari’s concluding remarks at the meeting with South-East Leaders during the one-day visit was being…