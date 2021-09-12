Delta bye-election: INEC declares PDP candidate winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Hon Evivie Ovuokporie as winner of the Isoko South Constituency 1 bye-election held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Delta State.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Christopher Onosemuode, declared the candidate of the PDP, Hon Ovuokporie winner at the constituency Collation Centre, Isoko South INEC LGA office on Sunday morning.

The bye-election to fill the vacant seat at the State House of Assembly was a three-horse race among candidates of PDP, Hon. Ovuokporie Evivie who polled 6, 957 votes, Comrade Michael Emumena Paul of the SDP who had 1,291 votes and Dr Ogaga…